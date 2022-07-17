Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Up 63.1% in June

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 974,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,845. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duck Creek Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.