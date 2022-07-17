DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024035 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014160 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000991 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

