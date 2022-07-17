DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 415 at Berenberg Bank

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.07) to GBX 415 ($4.94) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.06) to GBX 500 ($5.95) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 483.14 ($5.75).

SMDS stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,415.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 265.40 ($3.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 465.97 ($5.54).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 3.51%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.52), for a total transaction of £29,600 ($35,204.57). In related news, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £50,067.15 ($59,547.04). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.52), for a total value of £29,600 ($35,204.57). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,445 shares of company stock worth $15,736,715.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

