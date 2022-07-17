Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Down 36.6% in June

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Drive Shack Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,095. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, President Hana Khouri purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,085.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,268.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Hana Khouri bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $25,085.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,745 shares in the company, valued at $46,268.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens bought 302,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,797.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,502,368 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,954.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,508,703 shares of company stock worth $2,052,358. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Drive Shack by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Drive Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

See Also

