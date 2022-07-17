Don-key (DON) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Don-key (DON) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Don-key has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $894,516.01 and $94,766.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00260472 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001416 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. "

