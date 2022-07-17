Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $258.00 price objective on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.31.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $244.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.28.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

