dHedge DAO (DHT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $411,181.00

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $411,181.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dHedge DAO Profile

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,706 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

