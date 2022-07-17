DeversiFi (DVF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $435,573.00

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. DeversiFi has a market cap of $33.22 million and $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

