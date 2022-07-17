Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($26.50) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €19.08 ($19.08) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($18.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

