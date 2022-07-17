Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price to $285.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup lowered their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.40.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $211.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $196.34 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in ICON Public by 1.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in ICON Public by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.