Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $211.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.23.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.53. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

