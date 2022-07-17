Dero Trading Up 7.2% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00018041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $48.09 million and $71,221.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.06469957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00267917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00093807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00654969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00537758 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,684,534 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.