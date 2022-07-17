Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

DEX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 14,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,362. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,559 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,766.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,144,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,270.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 9,658 shares of company stock worth $74,434 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

