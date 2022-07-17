Del Sette Capital Management LLC Has $28.20 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,306 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF makes up about 27.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned 2.22% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $28,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $50.05 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.

