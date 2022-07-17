DeFiner Market Capitalization Tops $5.42 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $73,810.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,353.87 or 0.99900723 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiner Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

