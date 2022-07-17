DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.76 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance.

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

