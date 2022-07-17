DEEPSPACE (DPS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177,383.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 7% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $177,383.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00039299 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022161 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
DEEPSPACE Profile
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DEEPSPACE Coin Trading
