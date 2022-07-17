DECOIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23,283.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $23,283.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000463 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

