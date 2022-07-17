Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at Piper Sandler

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 450 ($5.35) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.76) to GBX 320 ($3.81) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($11.89) to GBX 600 ($7.14) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darktrace in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $456.67.

Darktrace Price Performance

DRKTF stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. Darktrace has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

