Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

DAC stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. Danaos has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $107.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Danaos by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 1,141.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 187,310 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Danaos by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Danaos by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

