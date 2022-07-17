Cyclub (CYCLUB) Price Tops $0.0064

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a market cap of $8.37 million and $348,380.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00039299 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022161 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
Cyclub Profile
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Cyclub Coin Trading
