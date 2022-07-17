CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the June 15th total of 97,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ CYBE traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.75. 59,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,807. The company has a market cap of $257.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 19.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 382,451 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 38.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 153,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.