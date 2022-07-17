Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Custom Truck One Source Price Performance
CTOS opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.43. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 110,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth about $16,592,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,411 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 27.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
Custom Truck One Source Company Profile
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
