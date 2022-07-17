Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Up 129.2% in June

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the June 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 955,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Cue Health Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Cue Health stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. Cue Health has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $22.55.
Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cue Health
Cue Health Company Profile
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cue Health (HLTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.