Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Up 129.2% in June

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the June 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 955,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Cue Health Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cue Health stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. Cue Health has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

Cue Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $89,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.