CUDOS Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and approximately $257,473.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUDOS has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,067.09 or 1.00005223 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009064 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003568 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
