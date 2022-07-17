CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 1.2% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

