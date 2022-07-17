CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CSR Price Performance
Shares of CSRLF stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. CSR has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
About CSR
