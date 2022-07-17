CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CSR Price Performance

Shares of CSRLF stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. CSR has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

