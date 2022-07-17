CryptoBlades Trading Down 5.2% This Week (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00007583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00035139 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022125 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001887 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,859 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
