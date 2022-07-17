Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.30.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Crown Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Crown by 3.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Crown by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at $10,427,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Crown by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 156,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.69%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

