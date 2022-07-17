Credit Suisse Group Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $167.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.17.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $148.33 on Thursday. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.68.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

