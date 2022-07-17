Credit Suisse Group Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $167.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00.
FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.17.
F5 Stock Performance
FFIV opened at $148.33 on Thursday. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.