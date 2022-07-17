Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.90.

NYSE:MPW opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,992 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 385,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

