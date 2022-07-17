CREDIT Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $203,274.25 and approximately $840.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 94.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

