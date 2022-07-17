CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $104,475.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

