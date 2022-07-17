Cowen Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $275.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.56.

NASDAQ META opened at $164.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.56.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

