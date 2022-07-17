Covenant Asset Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.81. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.55 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.