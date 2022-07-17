Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 3,088 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.8 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.76.

About Old Dominion Freight Line



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

