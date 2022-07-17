Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,239 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 450.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,853,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.