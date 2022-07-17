Covenant Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $475.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $194.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.31 and a 200-day moving average of $605.36. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

