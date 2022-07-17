Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $231.24 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

