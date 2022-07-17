Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $522.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

