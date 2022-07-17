Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.95 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.