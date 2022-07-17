Corra.Finance Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $509,893.37 and approximately $213.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048553 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00021202 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001791 BTC.
Corra.Finance Profile
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
