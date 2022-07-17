Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $53.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

