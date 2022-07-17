Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,250 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 76,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,107,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,103,000 after buying an additional 449,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.