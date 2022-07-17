Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 65,541 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,541 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $52,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
