Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $38,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 1.7 %

DG stock opened at $244.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.33 and its 200 day moving average is $225.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.