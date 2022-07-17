Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

