Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

