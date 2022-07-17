Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5,442.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,356 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up 1.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $33,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $178.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $220.80.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.33.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

