Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 8,308 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 4.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen worth $69,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

